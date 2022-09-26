Wild Boar On His Dog Collar Match in NXT UK: ‘Those Chains Suck’

Wild Boar was part of a Dog Collar match with Eddie Dennis in NXT UK earlier this year, and he recently reflected on the match. The NXT UK alumnus spoke with Ringsiders Wrestling for a new interview and talked about the match, which saw him beat Dennis and which aired on May 19th. He talked about what it’s like to work with the dog collar chain and noted that it “always wins.”

“Those chains suck,” he said (per Fightful). “They suck. You can’t work with a chain. They do what they want. You prepare for it by just going. The chain always wins.”

He continued on, saying, “One thing you don’t think about is, you get hit with a chain and you’re going to hit someone with a chain. That’s a given. What you don’t think about is when you fall over, you fall on your back and the chain goes (flying) and then the chain is coming right down on you. You get thrown, land on the mat, but you don’t land on the mat, the chain hits the mat first, so you land on the chain. You also don’t think about getting tied up in the chain when you’re trying to move or pull.”

Wild Boar was one of the NXT UK stars released on August following the announcement of the brand’s hiatus and planned return as NXT Europe next year.