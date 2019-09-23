wrestling / News
Wild Card Tag Match Announced For ROH Death Before Dishonor Fallout
– Ring of Honor announced a Wild Card tag team match for Death Before Dishonor Fallout on Sept. 28.
A random draw will determine the teams in a Vegas Wild-Card Eight-Man Tag Team Match at Death Before Dishonor in Las Vegas on Sept. 28.
The first two participants are Jay Briscoe, who will be on one team, and Jeff Cobb, who will be on the other. The remaining competitors will be announced throughout the week.
With the inclusion of Briscoe, who has won more championships in ROH than anyone else in history, and Cobb, who has been pinned just once since making his ROH debut over a year ago, the Vegas Wild-Card Eight-Man Tag is already shaping up to be a must-see match.
Who will join these two heavy hitters in the unique encounter? Keep it locked onto ROHWrestling.com to find out.
Join us live in Las Vegas or streaming for HonorClub to experience Death Before Dishonor Fallout!
ROH PRESENTS DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR FALLOUT
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28, 6 P.M. PACIFIC
SAM’S TOWN LIVE
LAS VEGAS
PURCHASE TICKETS
ALREADY SIGNED:
VILLAIN ENTERPRISES (PCO & BRODY KING) vs. RUSH & DRAGON LEE
FINAL BATTLE ROH WORLD TITLE NO. 1 CONTENDER TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
DALTON CASTLE vs. MARK HASKINS
JAY LETHAL vs. BANDIDO
VEGAS WILD-CARD EIGHT-MAN TAG TEAM MATCH JAY BRISCOE & THREE PARTNERS TBD vs. JEFF COBB & THREE PARTNERS TBD
TOP PROSPECT TOURNAMENT FINAL
DAK DRAPER vs. AUSTIN GUNN
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Bringing Terry Gordy in as The Executioner, Whether It Was a Mistake To Do So
- Eric Bischoff Speculates on Why Kevin Sullivan Hasn’t Booked for Wrestling Since WCW
- Bruce Prichard on WWE Considering Downsizing to a Regional Promotion During 1990s
- Fans Angry With FOX Sports Broadcaster Comparing Rey Mysterio to Jack Black’s Nacho Libre