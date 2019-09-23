– Ring of Honor announced a Wild Card tag team match for Death Before Dishonor Fallout on Sept. 28.

A random draw will determine the teams in a Vegas Wild-Card Eight-Man Tag Team Match at Death Before Dishonor in Las Vegas on Sept. 28.

The first two participants are Jay Briscoe, who will be on one team, and Jeff Cobb, who will be on the other. The remaining competitors will be announced throughout the week.

With the inclusion of Briscoe, who has won more championships in ROH than anyone else in history, and Cobb, who has been pinned just once since making his ROH debut over a year ago, the Vegas Wild-Card Eight-Man Tag is already shaping up to be a must-see match.

Who will join these two heavy hitters in the unique encounter? Keep it locked onto ROHWrestling.com to find out.

ROH PRESENTS DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR FALLOUT

ROH PRESENTS DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR FALLOUT

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28, 6 P.M. PACIFIC

SAM’S TOWN LIVE

LAS VEGAS

ALREADY SIGNED:

VILLAIN ENTERPRISES (PCO & BRODY KING) vs. RUSH & DRAGON LEE

FINAL BATTLE ROH WORLD TITLE NO. 1 CONTENDER TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

DALTON CASTLE vs. MARK HASKINS

JAY LETHAL vs. BANDIDO

VEGAS WILD-CARD EIGHT-MAN TAG TEAM MATCH JAY BRISCOE & THREE PARTNERS TBD vs. JEFF COBB & THREE PARTNERS TBD

TOP PROSPECT TOURNAMENT FINAL

DAK DRAPER vs. AUSTIN GUNN