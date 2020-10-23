wrestling / News
WWE News: Wildest WCW Halloween Havoc Moments Video, Asuka Orders From Japanese Bakery
October 23, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new episode of WWE Playlist looking at the wildest moments in the history of WCW Halloween Havoc. You can see that video below:
– Asuka’s latest YouTube video is online, with the Raw Women’s Champion ordering a tone of food from a Japanese bakery:
