WildKat Sports Show Set For New Orleans This Weekend

WildKat Sports & Entertainment is back in New Orleans for a new show this weekend. PWInsider reports that the company has a show set for Saturday in Metairie, Louisiana that will see WKS Revolution Champion Nate Bradley defend his title against Simon Philips.

Also set for the show is:

* WKS Tag Team Championship Match: Slime SZN vs. Better Together

* Luke Hawx vs. Dru Taylor

* Chris Cruz vs. Billy Paradise

You can find out more here.