WildKat Sports Show Set For New Orleans This Weekend

March 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wildkat Wrestling 3-29-25 Image Credit: Wildkat Sports

WildKat Sports & Entertainment is back in New Orleans for a new show this weekend. PWInsider reports that the company has a show set for Saturday in Metairie, Louisiana that will see WKS Revolution Champion Nate Bradley defend his title against Simon Philips.

Also set for the show is:

* WKS Tag Team Championship Match: Slime SZN vs. Better Together
* Luke Hawx vs. Dru Taylor
* Chris Cruz vs. Billy Paradise

You can find out more here.

