WildKat Sports Show Set For New Orleans This Weekend
WildKat Sports & Entertainment is back in New Orleans for a new show this weekend. PWInsider reports that the company has a show set for Saturday in Metairie, Louisiana that will see WKS Revolution Champion Nate Bradley defend his title against Simon Philips.
Also set for the show is:
* WKS Tag Team Championship Match: Slime SZN vs. Better Together
* Luke Hawx vs. Dru Taylor
* Chris Cruz vs. Billy Paradise
You can find out more here.
