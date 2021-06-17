Wildkat Wrestling Announces Return For Next Month

Wildkat Wrestling is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown at last. The company announced on Thursday that it will be back for the first time since the pandemic began with a show on July 31st from Metairie, Louisiana.

The show has so far announced Luke and PJ Hawx, Brady Pierce, Ryan Davidson, Jace Valor, J. Spade, Matt Lancie, Kaleb with a K, Stevie Richards, and Bu Ku Dao for the show, as you can see below. The Louisiana-based promotion’s last show was A WildKat Wrestling Christmas on December 25th, 2019 in Kenner, Louisiana.