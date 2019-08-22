wrestling / News
Wildkat Wrestling Sets Rob Van Dam, MVP & More For Revolution Rumble Show
August 22, 2019 | Posted by
– Wildkat Wrestling out of Louisiana is holding the biggest event in its history in November with the Revolution Rumble and is bringing in some big names. The show is set to take place at the Pontchatrain Center in Kenner, Louisiana on November 3rd, with tickets going on sale tomorrow at their official website.
Kenner is partnering with the company to produce the show, billing it as biggest wrestling event in Southern Louisiana since the ’80s. Among those stars booked for the show are Rob Van Dam, MVP, Harlem Heat, Psicosis, The Honky Tonk Man, Stevie Richards, Bestia 666, Luke and PJ Hawx, Steve Anthony, Matt Lancie, The Pump Patrol, Danny Flamingo and Buku Dao.
