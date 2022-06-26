Wildkat Wrestling X-Rated VI Results 6.25.22: Trevor Murdoch Wins Championship, More

Wildkat Wrestling held its X-Rated VI show on Saturday night in New Orleans, featuring several title changes and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Shane Taylor defeated Jett Danger

* Shane Taylor defeated “Outlaw” Matt Lancie after an Edge Stone attempted to interfere and it backfired.

* Silas Mason defeated AJ Cazana

* FLY DEF defeated Slime SZN

* WildKat Revolution Championship Match: Chuck Devine defeated Edge Stone, Jace Valor, and Danny Flamingo to win the title.

* WildKat Tag Team Championship Match: Brady Pierce & Damien Wayne defeated Hawx Aerie to win the titles.

* WildKat Sports Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch defeated Ryan Davidson to win the title.