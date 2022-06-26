wrestling / News
Wildkat Wrestling X-Rated VI Results 6.25.22: Trevor Murdoch Wins Championship, More
June 26, 2022 | Posted by
Wildkat Wrestling held its X-Rated VI show on Saturday night in New Orleans, featuring several title changes and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* Shane Taylor defeated Jett Danger
* Shane Taylor defeated “Outlaw” Matt Lancie after an Edge Stone attempted to interfere and it backfired.
* Silas Mason defeated AJ Cazana
* FLY DEF defeated Slime SZN
* WildKat Revolution Championship Match: Chuck Devine defeated Edge Stone, Jace Valor, and Danny Flamingo to win the title.
* WildKat Tag Team Championship Match: Brady Pierce & Damien Wayne defeated Hawx Aerie to win the titles.
* WildKat Sports Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch defeated Ryan Davidson to win the title.
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg on Sasha Banks & Naomi Walking Out of WWE, How He Would’ve Handled It
- Kenny Omega Says Will Ospreay Does A Lot of Moves, Has ‘Forgettable’ Five-Star Matches
- WWE Held An At ‘All Hands On Deck’ Meeting Yesterday, Stephanie McMahon Acknowledged Investigation Into Vince
- Rhea Ripley Responds To Tweet Criticizing Her Appearance