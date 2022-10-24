Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Announce WWE Night, Johnny Gargano To Appear

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey team in Pennsylvania has announced a special ‘WWE night’, with Johnny Gargano set to appear. It happens on November 5.

Get ready to have a bodyslamming good time when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins welcome JOHNNNY GARGANO for WWE Night on Saturday, November 5 when we face off with the Hershey Bears at 6:05pm.

WWE Superstar JOHNNY GARGANO will be in the building for the game (subject to change), getting ready for WWE Monday Night Raw on November 7 at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Fans can purchase a special VIP meet and greet opportunity with Gargano, which includes a photo with the ‘Rebel Heart’ and the opportunity for one autograph.

VIP Packages, which include a ticket to the game plus the meet and greet, are just $65.

Fans who already have tickets to the game can add on the VIP opportunity for $40. A ticket to the game is required to take part in the meet and greet, and only 100 VIP opportunities will be made available.

Fans can call 570-208-7367 to purchase tickets to the game and/or the meet and greet, can purchase by clicking here.

All fans are encouraged to dress up like their favorite past or present WWE Superstar and take part in our costume contest on the concourse for a chance to win tickets to Monday Night RAW!

Fans can also have their photos taken with the Raw Women’s Championship during the contest. VIP packages and add ons are available exclusively through the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins front office by calling 570-208-7367, or by clicking here.

Monday Night Raw returns to Wilkes-Barre for the first time in more than five years on Monday, November 7. Tickets for the event start at just $20 and are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office.