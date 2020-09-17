Will Hobbs In Line For A Push In AEW

As we previously reported, Will Hobbs is now officially a part of the AEW roster after previously making several appearances on AEW Dark. He had his first substantial role at All Out, where he was part of the Casino Battle Royal and eliminated Brian Cage.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Hobbs is in line for a big push. It was noted that after his appearances on Dark, he was put in the All Out match specifically to get him over. Now he is set to team with Jon Moxley and Darby Allin against Lance Archer, Brian Cage and Ricky Starks next week.