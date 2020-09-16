Will Hobbs Officially Signs With All Elite Wrestling

– Will Hobbs is now officially “All Elite.” All Elite Wrestling announced today that Will Hobbs, who previously worked the Casino Battle Royale at All Out and has been appearing on AEW Dark for a while, has been been signed. You can view the announcement below.

Hobbs was also in action on last night’s AEW Dark, beating Jessy Sorensen in a quick squash. He first appeared for AEW earlier this July, losing to Orange Cassidy in a short match on Dark. He made his AEW Dynamite debut last month, losing a singles match to Darby Allin on August 13.