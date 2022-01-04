Will Hobbs Issues Statement Addressing Criticism Of AEW’s Diversity

Will Hobbs has spoken out to issue a statement addressing criticism of AEW’s diversity in its roster and crew. As you likely know, the topic of diversity in the company became a hot topic over the weekend after Big Swole addressed her exit from the company noting that she had concerns about the company’s lack of structure as well as its diversity both in front of and behind the camera.

Those comments drew a rebuke from Tony Khan, who took to Twitter and touted himself and SVP/Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh as executives who are people of color, also noting that Jade Cargill, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Dante Martin, Nyla Rose, and Private Party as people who “all won on TV this month.” He also said that “I let Swole’s contract expire as I felt her wrestling wasn’t good enough.”

Hobbs posted to his Twitter to issue a statement defending the company’s diversity efforts, writing: