Will Hobbs Issues Statement Addressing Criticism Of AEW’s Diversity
Will Hobbs has spoken out to issue a statement addressing criticism of AEW’s diversity in its roster and crew. As you likely know, the topic of diversity in the company became a hot topic over the weekend after Big Swole addressed her exit from the company noting that she had concerns about the company’s lack of structure as well as its diversity both in front of and behind the camera.
Those comments drew a rebuke from Tony Khan, who took to Twitter and touted himself and SVP/Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh as executives who are people of color, also noting that Jade Cargill, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Dante Martin, Nyla Rose, and Private Party as people who “all won on TV this month.” He also said that “I let Swole’s contract expire as I felt her wrestling wasn’t good enough.”
Hobbs posted to his Twitter to issue a statement defending the company’s diversity efforts, writing:
“It often flies under the radar that Tony and Megha are people of color, and having them in charge of AEW represents progress for pro wrestling. I see firsthand how hard they’re working to make wrestling more diverse.
I want you all to know that I consider Tony and Megha family, and I’m disappointed to see their efforts dismissed. People have no issue the time and effort it takes to put shows on and to make AEW an open environment where people like me are seen and heard.
Tony works hand in hand with people of color on the roster all the time about their story ideas, input, matches, etc. Not every idea will work, but every idea is listened to and valued. My personal voice has been heard and I’ve had input for many of my opportunity. As a Black make, I plan on using my voice to do what I can to make sure that this company is diverse. I’m also very aware that diversity comes in many forms — Women, Black, Latinx, East Asian, South Asian, Southeast Asian, LGBTQ+ and more. The more diversity, equity and inclusion we can build in wrestling, the more fans we can engage with, and the more fun we can all have together.
AEW is a young company led by people of color heading in the right direction. I’m proud to be a part of that momentum, and I know my colleagues stand beside me when I say that.”
— PowerHouse HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) January 4, 2022
