Will Ospreay Recalls Performing Before 80,000 Viewers At All In

During a recent Comicbook.com interview, Will Ospreay shared some details of his experiences at AEW All In. Ospreay explained that the audience was double his previous career best and the increased pressure incited some nerves for him. You can find a few highlights from Ospreay about the event below.

On the scale of the venue: “Oh man, I was scared. I just remember feeling like I’ve done it now. The maximum I’ve ever performed in front of was 40,000 at [NJPW] Wrestle Kingdom. This was twice as many. I was worried that my stuff was going to get lost, or not as big of a reaction as what it could get. Maybe I’m not the guy that they really want in this position. Maybe it should have gone to someone else. That’s all going through my mind.”

On the anxiety before the performance: The moment the music was playing, just that bit of the piano, I could just feel my heart coming out of my chest. So flipping scared. Family’s here. Everyone is here just wanting to just enjoy wrestling in England, wrestling of this caliber and stage.”

On the audience reaction to his appearance: “Going out and hearing people sing my song… man. I literally heard people screaming it and then pointing up to the sky and when the fireworks were going off. Just watching it, it felt like two minutes. It felt like everything was going in slow motion. Then to get in the ring and the bell rung and then just 80,000 people do the olé! chants. Oh man, it was just the coolest thing. It was the coolest thing I’ve ever done.”