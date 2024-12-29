wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Gets Bloodied, Advances In Continental Classic At AEW Worlds End
Will Ospreay didn’t escape from Kyle Fletcher unscathed, but he still picked up the win in their Continental Classic match at AEW Worlds End. Ospreay defeated Fletcher in the opening match of Saturday’s PPV to advance to the finals of the tournament.
The match saw Ospreay get bloodied early on, and his face was in full crimson mask mode before too long. He ultimately secured the win after countering a brainbuster into a rana and then hitting a Styles Clash for the win.
Ospreay will face the winner of Kazuchika Okada vs. Ricochet in the finals, which takes place later tonight. Highlights from the match are below:
The 'Aerial Assassin' living up to his name early on!
But nobody knows how to counter Ospreay better than Fletcher!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@kylefletcherpro | @willospreay pic.twitter.com/5D0vqk9JLv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
Ospreay LAWN DARTED into the corner!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@kylefletcherpro | @willospreay pic.twitter.com/I8VuUGJd1M
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
TAKE YOUR BEST SHOT!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@kylefletcherpro | @willospreay pic.twitter.com/GZD1kUOWFj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
Ospreay and Fletcher going HEAD TO HEAD giving EVERYTHING they GOT!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@kylefletcherpro | @willospreay pic.twitter.com/oc3VZ1vgmI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
