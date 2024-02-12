Will Ospreay Says His AEW Deal Lets Him Appear For NJPW

Will Ospreay’s time in NJPW isn’t at an end, as he’s revealed his AEW deal allows him to return and do matches in the company. Ospreay competed in his last match under contract to New Japan at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka on Sunday, and he promised to return for matches in the company during his post-show comments.

“I signed my deal with AEW, and I’m allowed to come back and do New Japan matches,” Ospreay said. “I don’t know when that’s going to be. I need to find balance first because I have no idea what I’m doing right now. I’m scared for this next job. I’ve had anxiety traveling to America. It’s not that I don’t enjoy it, I just get scared. I’ve always done this on my own.”

He concluded, “I promise you guys on f**king everything, I will be back. I promise you. I will be back.”

Ospreay teamed with his United Empire stablemates Francesco Akira, HENARE, Jeff Cobb, & TJP in a loss to the BULLET CLUB War Dogs in a cage match at Sunday’s show.