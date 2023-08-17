Will Ospreay Appears On AEW Dynamite, Attacks Chris Jericho

Will Ospreay showed up on AEW Dynamite to lay out Chris Jericho. Tonight’s show saw Jericho appear in the ring with Callis to give his answer about joining Callis’ family. Jericho agreed to join Callis’ group, which surprised Callis. He tried to get Jericho to leave, but Jericho wanted to see the painting that Callis had set up in the ring which, when uncovered, showed Callis holding Jericho’s decaptiated head.

Callis then said he expected Jericho to turn him down, saying Jericho has always been only about himself. Konosuke Takeshita and Ospreay then hit the ring and beat down Jericho until Sammy Guevara made the save.

Later, Jericho challenged Ospreay to a match at All In.

