Will Ospreay Wants An AEW World Tour
June 17, 2025 | Posted by
Will Ospreay proposed an AEW world tour in a response to Tony Khan on social media. Khan posted a short live video to his Twitter account on Tuesday morning, noting that he was in France for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and making the trip to Mexico for this week’s AEW Grant Slam Mexico show to take place on Wednesday.
Khan spoke briefly about the company’s “international expansion” as he highlighted the Mexico debut and said he was “introducing AEW to a lot of the top executives in international entertainment” in Cannes.
Ospreay retweeted the video, writing:
“AEW World Tour please”
AEW World Tour please 🙏 https://t.co/38Y7JqV2EX
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 17, 2025
