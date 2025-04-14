Will Ospreay Says AJ Styles Is His Favorite Wrestler

Will Ospreay has named AJ Styles as his favorite wrestler in the world. Ospreay appeared on Busted Open Radio and during the conversation he was asked about who inspired him the most in his career, naming Styles. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

on Styles: “My favorite wrestler in the world is AJ Styles, right? I was a big TNA guy, huge TNA guy, loved the six-sided ring. And there’s one person in AEW who has a connection with AJ … I want to face the guys that AJ faced – Samoa Joe. I’ve never got in the ring with him, and I feel like that’s the guy that’s gonna push me not to think of my aerial offense, but to think about standing my ground and throwing bombs with him.”

On wanting to wrestle Samoa Joe: “I feel like if you asked AJ, he performed at his best against Joe. Not only because they were best mates, but he pushed him in a physical sense. For me to become anywhere near the athlete that AJ was, I need to face the guys that made him.”