Will Ospreay Announces Engagement to Alex Windsor

June 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay shared a photo of his girlfriend, Alex Windsor, with a ring, noting that they are now engaged.

He wrote: “She said yes.

Windsor signed with AEW, where Ospreay works, earlier this month.

411 would like to give our congratulations to the couple.

