Will Ospreay Announces Engagement to Alex Windsor
June 14, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay shared a photo of his girlfriend, Alex Windsor, with a ring, noting that they are now engaged.
He wrote: “She said yes.”
Windsor signed with AEW, where Ospreay works, earlier this month.
411 would like to give our congratulations to the couple.
She said Yes 💚 pic.twitter.com/vT5kHcmvg9
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 14, 2025
