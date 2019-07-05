Will Ospreay Says He Wants Match With Amazing Red, Says He Can Bring Red’s Spark Back

Will Ospreay spoke with the media following the NJPW G1 Climax 29 press conference in Arlington, TX today and said he wants a match with Amazing Red, and that he could bring back Red’s spark.

On how he thinks he can reignite Red’s spark: “I know he’s going through some tough times right now with the injury and I know, just 15 minutes, 15 minutes, and I can bring back that Amazing Red that we all grew up watching, because I was, Amazing Red vs. Low Ki at NWA: TNA was one of the first indie matches I watched and I was just like, ‘God, whoever this Amazing Red is, busting out infrareds off the top rope, Code Reds, and doing like Jackie Chan stuff,’ I was just like, ‘this is the guy.’ And it would always be like, here he is, and he’s gone, and he’s back, and he’s gone, and he’s back, and he’s gone. I know in my heart of hearts, that this one match, one match, Will Ospreay vs. Amazing Red, I can bring that man back, I can bring his spark back, I know I can, and he knows I can as well, because he’s doing these little videos and he wants to get back in the ring, I know he does, I know I can bring him back.”

On where he’d like to see Amazing Red’s return match happen: “Obviously I think it would be best fitted in the Super J Cup. I think there’s no better place for Amazing Red to reignite that spark. Admittedly I know he wants to do it in House of Glory and I respect that, but it needs to be on the grandest stage and this is a stage that I hold very, very dear to my heart. This is the company that puts roof over my head, this is the company that reignites the flame every single time, this reignites my love.”

