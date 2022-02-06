wrestling / News

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega Trade Shots On Twitter

February 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WIll Ospreay NJPW Resurgence Image Credit: NJPW/Twitter

Will Ospreay is getting into a Twitter fight with another wrestler in another company again, this time in AEW. Ospreay previously traded words with Seth Rollins back in 2019 and now he found himself bickering with Kenny Omega.

It started with Ospreay talking about his goal to being IWGP Heavyweight champion again.

Omega replied: “Keep sending your fan cam footage of your 0 pressure indies and you might just pull it off. I’d do the same for some EZ 5’s but I understand the difference between what an Arena/Dome/Budokan main event means compared to when you play with your mates a few blocks over at York Hall.

Ospreay said to that: “Dude your approaching 40 and we all still poke fun that you wrestled a 9 year old girl.
That’s you. Bit weird bro. It’s mad to think that anytime I get close to doing something close to great. Ole
@KennyOmegamanX wants to pipe up and expect me not to pop off. Brother makes MILLIONS of dollars and he is concerned about some cunt not having anything to do with his company, trying to rebuild a scene that so many people gave up on. Bruv just rehab up, I want what’s best for you and hope you live a happy life. Just lemme focus on my shit. If you don’t like me and watch everything I do, you’re a fan.

