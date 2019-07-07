Will Ospreay and Lance Archer Comment On Their War At G1 Climax 29

Will Ospreay and Lance Archer had a crazy back and forth match at G1 Climax 29, which saw Archer pick up something of an upset, defeating Ospreay with a top rope blackout and a claw hold. Archer now has two points in the tournament standings and Ospreay has none. Both Ospreay and Archer spoke with the media after their match.

Ospreay said: “To be fair he does have about forty kilos on me. I’m not too mad. It’s only day one. How many more matches have they got? Fifteen? Sixteen? I think it’s nine or ten actually now that I think about it. It’ll be worth it in the end. This isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon. I’ve got plenty more in the tank. I think so.”

Archer said: “Oh the press wants to talk to the New American Psycho Lance Archer now, huh? Yesterday at the press conference, yesterday after the press conference, you didn’t ask for me. You asked for Will. But who’s standing here right now? Who won tonight? Who beat Will Ospreay? Who did exactly what he said he was going to do? I said I was gonna strike by killing Will Ospreay and every single person in this tournament is going to die. I’m going to tell you now, I’m not lying to you. Prepare every question you can because from now on, every one of your superstars, every one of your indy darlings, everyone you want to see, all the dream matchups that have been put online that didn’t include me, you better start including me. You better start thinking of me as the G1 Champion. Get mad, get angry, because that’s exactly what I’m going to do. Piss you all off. I want you to be crying and bitching and moaning and on your keyboards going, ‘I don’t know why Lance Archer’s winning matches.’ Because I’m the biggest, baddest son of a bitch in this frickin’ tournament. Every single person from here on out is gonna leave in pain and I’m gonna leave victorious. And at Budokan, August 12, I don’t care who gets through the B block, I’m going to hurt you. I’m going to hurt you. I’m going to hurt you. Come Tokyo Dome, I don’t care who’s champion, because I’m leaving the Tokyo Dome on January 4 or January 5 as the IWGP Heavyweight Champion. My new chapter starting tonight, and there’s no ending in sight. Everybody dies.”

