Will Ospreay and Randy Orton Tease Match Against Each Other On Twitter

Will Ospreay’s getting into it with another WWE star, although this one seems more cordial than the Twitter feud with Seth Rollins. Ospreay tweeted about planning things to be happy, and Orton seemed to suggest that such a thing is impossible. Ospreay seemed to think otherwise and tried to plan a match with the Viper.

“Execute the plan that makes you smile every single minute of every single day.” — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 22, 2019

Good luck with that shit https://t.co/OX2E9J2jp1 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 22, 2019

What is it with all the WWE guys and my Twitter this month 😂 Good Luck With That 💩 Shirts next ? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/9Nxh91SQsg — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 22, 2019

Realistically speaking there’s nothing that you could ‘plan’ that makes you ‘smile every single minute of every single day’. But WWE IS all about putting smiles on faces. 😊#ospreayvsorton 06/2020 https://t.co/g5CMkEpQ0g — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 22, 2019