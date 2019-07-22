wrestling / News

Will Ospreay and Randy Orton Tease Match Against Each Other On Twitter

July 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Will Ospreay Surprised

Will Ospreay’s getting into it with another WWE star, although this one seems more cordial than the Twitter feud with Seth Rollins. Ospreay tweeted about planning things to be happy, and Orton seemed to suggest that such a thing is impossible. Ospreay seemed to think otherwise and tried to plan a match with the Viper.

