Will Ospreay and Randy Orton Tease Match Against Each Other On Twitter
Will Ospreay’s getting into it with another WWE star, although this one seems more cordial than the Twitter feud with Seth Rollins. Ospreay tweeted about planning things to be happy, and Orton seemed to suggest that such a thing is impossible. Ospreay seemed to think otherwise and tried to plan a match with the Viper.
“Execute the plan that makes you smile every single minute of every single day.”
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 22, 2019
Good luck with that shit https://t.co/OX2E9J2jp1
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 22, 2019
What is it with all the WWE guys and my Twitter this month 😂
Good Luck With That 💩 Shirts next ? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/9Nxh91SQsg
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 22, 2019
Realistically speaking there’s nothing that you could ‘plan’ that makes you ‘smile every single minute of every single day’. But WWE IS all about putting smiles on faces. 😊#ospreayvsorton 06/2020 https://t.co/g5CMkEpQ0g
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 22, 2019
Realistically nah maybe you got me there 😂 I’m happy tho
Hope you are happy where you are. But unfortunately my friend I’m here for the long run.
I mean you’re like a multi time champ, could you just leave for a bit come here for #OspreayVsOrton then go back…just saying 😉 https://t.co/3G1EtIkA9s
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 22, 2019
Sounds like $ to me. I’ll ask Tuesday at #SmackdownLive since I’m not on the #RAWReunion #raw #wwe #wtf https://t.co/PP0opXnGab
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 22, 2019
