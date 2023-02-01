wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Announced for WrestleCon 2023
February 1, 2023 | Posted by
– NJPW star Will Ospreay has been announced for WrestleCon 2023 in Los Angeles. He will be competing at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on Thursday, March 30 at the Globe Theatre. The event will stream live on Highspots TV. Here’s the full announcement:
OSPREAY RETURNS!
A staple of the @wrestlecon supershow, @WillOspreay is back!
Who do you want to see him wrestle?
Streaming live on https://t.co/MYTg4CUY1G! #Wrestlecon #HighspotsTV pic.twitter.com/pM7qXb8cqY
— Highspots.TV (@HighspotsWN) February 1, 2023
