wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Announced for WrestleCon 2023

February 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Will Ospreay AEW Dynamite 6-22-22 Image Credit: AEW

– NJPW star Will Ospreay has been announced for WrestleCon 2023 in Los Angeles. He will be competing at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on Thursday, March 30 at the Globe Theatre. The event will stream live on Highspots TV. Here’s the full announcement:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Will Ospreay, WrestleCon, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading