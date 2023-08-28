wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Announced For Impact Bound For Glory

August 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Will Ospreay AEW Dynamite 6-22-22, New Japan Cup Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay is making his Impact Wrestling return at Bound For Glory in October. The company announced at the end of tonight’s Emergence event that Ospreay will be appearing at the October 21st PPV.

Ospreay made a brief run in Impact back in 2016 during the promotion’s tour of the UK.

