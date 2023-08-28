wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Announced For Impact Bound For Glory
August 27, 2023 | Posted by
Will Ospreay is making his Impact Wrestling return at Bound For Glory in October. The company announced at the end of tonight’s Emergence event that Ospreay will be appearing at the October 21st PPV.
Ospreay made a brief run in Impact back in 2016 during the promotion’s tour of the UK.
BREAKING: @WillOspreay returns to IMPACT at #BoundForGlory LIVE October 21st from Cicero Stadium in Chicago.
Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/hLk1mCN2ck pic.twitter.com/rL7favp9IS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More On Conflicting Stories on CM Punk & Jack Perry’s AEW All In Altercation
- Miro Denies Account of CM Punk & Jack Perry Altercation at AEW All In London
- Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk & Jack Perry Altercation at AEW All In London Scrum
- More Backstage Details on Mercedes Mone’s AEW Status Following All In Appearance