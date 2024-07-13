wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Announces Documentary Focusing On Final NJPW and RevPro Matches

July 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Will Ospreay AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay announced a documentary that focuses on his final matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Revolution Pro.

He wrote: “I had this documentary filmed of my last matches in New Japan & Revolution Pro. To really show how much both companies really played a huge part in me maturing into a man. Beyond grateful for everything that they both gave me & I miss them so much. Big thank you to @markashleyfilms for capturing and editing this, hope you all enjoy.

