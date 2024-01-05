Will Ospreay Announces Final Date With NJPW, Challenges Bullet Club at New Year Dash

During today’s NJPW New Year Dash event, Will Ospreay revealed when his final date with the company will be. A match between United Empire (Ospreay, Francesco Akira, TJP, HENARE, & Jeff Cobb) and Bullet Club (David Finlay, Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, and Drilla Moloney) ended in a draw after things got out of hand. After the match, Ospreay said that that his last night in NJPW is February 11.

He then challenged Bullet Club on behalf of United Empire and allowed David Finlay to pick the stipulation. Finlay chose a cage match.