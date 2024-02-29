Will Ospreay Announces He’s Full-Time With AEW On Dynamite

Will Ospreay announced that he’s officially full-time with AEW on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw Ospreay appear in his first AEW appearance since he finished up with NJPW. Ospreay appeared in the ring with the Callis Family and reunited with them, which included shaking hands with Konosuke Takeshita.

Takeshita and Ospreay proceeded to tease tension between them ahead of their match at Revolution, pulling each other closer for a stareoff when the other tried to pull away. You can see the video below: