wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Announces He’s Full-Time With AEW On Dynamite
Will Ospreay announced that he’s officially full-time with AEW on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw Ospreay appear in his first AEW appearance since he finished up with NJPW. Ospreay appeared in the ring with the Callis Family and reunited with them, which included shaking hands with Konosuke Takeshita.
Takeshita and Ospreay proceeded to tease tension between them ahead of their match at Revolution, pulling each other closer for a stareoff when the other tried to pull away. You can see the video below:
“The real winner after this match, will be the Don Callis Family”
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@WillOspreay | @TheDonCallis | @takesoup | @True_Willie_Hobbs pic.twitter.com/rjNdo6gF4q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 29, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Major Raw Name Appearing on WWE SmackDown This Week
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Possibly Holding New PPV Event in April
- Matt Riddle Addresses His Incident at the JFK Airport, Admits He Failed WWE Wellness Tests for Cocaine
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He’s Excited For Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch At WrestleMania