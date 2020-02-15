Various News: Will Ospreay Declares His Move Up to Heavyweight, Hiromu Takahashi Responds, Lee Moriarty Set for GCW For The Culture

– As previously reported, Will Ospreay beat Zack Zabre Jr. to capture the British Heavyweight Championship at yesterday’s RevPro High Stakes event. After the win, Ospreay officially declared that he’s made his move up to the heavyweight division.

The new British Heavyweight Champion wrote on his Twitter account, “7 years put to rest. New British Heavyweight Champion. I will now officially make the jump and be competing in the Heavyweight division.” The former NJPW junior heavyweight champion has competed as a light heavyweight for most of his career.

7 years put to rest.

New British Heavyweight Champion. I will now officially make the jump and be competing in the Heavyweight division. 📷 @BeyondGorilla_ pic.twitter.com/Xm2Ky6Y9ia — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) February 14, 2020

NJPW junior heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi later responded, “Congratulations Will Ospreay! But you don’t want me anymore?”

Congratulations Will Ospreay! But you don’t want me anymore?😭 — 高橋ヒロム Hiromu Takahashi (@TIMEBOMB1105) February 15, 2020

– GCW has announced that Lee Moriarty will be in action at GCW For the Culture on April 3. You can check out the announcement below.