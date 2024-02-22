wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Set To Appear On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

February 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All In Will Ospreay Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay will make an appearance on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on Wednesday’s show that the incoming AEW star will appear on next week’s episode.

Ospreay competed in his final independent match before joining AEW over the weekend at RevPro High Stakes and will face Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution. Dynamite airs next Wednesday live on TBS.

