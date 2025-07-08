– Will Ospreay has arrived in Arlington, Texas ahead of this weekend’s AEW All In Texas, and he’s “ready to run through a f***ing wall,” as he stated in a social media post. His tag team partner, Swerve Strickland urged him to calm down ahead of their big matcha t this weekend’s event.

Will Ospreay wrote, “Just arrived in Arlington this is the view from my room. I’m ready to run through a f***ing wall bruv @AEW” Swerve later responded, “Careful Bruv, I need ya” Ospreay then responded, “Bruv I’m locked in.”

Strickland and Ospreay will be in action against The Young Bucks in a high-stakes matchup this Saturday. If Ospreay and Strickland win, the Bucks will be stripped of their Executive Vice President titles for AEW. If The Young Bucks win, Ospreay and Strickland will be unable to challenge for the AEW World Championship for one year.

AEW All In Texas, featuring Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland vs. The Young Bucks, is scheduled for Saturday, July 12 at Globe Life Field. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

Just arrived in Arlington this is the view from my room. I’m ready to run through a fucking wall bruv @AEW pic.twitter.com/tBEjX8MnMj — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 8, 2025

Careful Bruv, I need ya https://t.co/du8ej4eOFf — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) July 8, 2025