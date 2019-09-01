Will Ospreay Asks Adam Cole If They’re Cool After Britt Baker Beats Up Bea Priestley, Cole Responds

– Will Ospreay wrote a joking tweet earlier today, asking NXT Superstar Adam Cole if they were still cool in response to a clip from AEW All Out showing Cole’s girlfriend, Britt Baker, beating up Bea Priestly. Priestley is dating Ospreay.

Adam Cole later responded to Will Ospreay on Twitter. He wrote, “We’re cool man…our ladies not so much…” You can check out that exchange below.

During last night’s All Out event, Baker eliminated Priestley from the Casino Battle Royale. Priestley then grabbed Baker’s arm, causing her to ultimately lose the match to Nyla Rose. Needless to say Baker was not happy. She later proclaimed she would be coming for the head of Bea Priestley.