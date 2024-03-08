Will Ospreay Says He Believes In AEW, Says He Will ‘Cherish This Place’

In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay reflected on his first week as a member of the AEW roster and thanked fans for their ‘overwhelming support.’

He wrote: “And thus my first tour under the @AEW banner has come to an end. Thank you so much for such an overwhelming response. To everyone backstage thank you so much for allowing into the home you’ve built, I will cherish this place & treat it as my own. I’m banged up bad but my foot is still on the gas pedal. But now I’m gonna get on this flight home to my beautiful Mrs & step son and enjoy the fruits of my labour. I believe in AEW.”