Will Ospreay Believes He Is Better Than Anyone Else in the Industry

In a recent NJPW interview, Will Ospreay shared his honest assessment of his own ability and talents, stating he truly felt he operates on a superior level to anyone else in the wrestling business. Ospreay explained that his lack of gimmicks, among other things, sets him apart and displays his uncontested skills in the ring. You can find a few highlights on the subject from Ospreay below.

On how his catchphrase isn’t just a catchphrase: “I’ve said for so long, that little catchphrase. ‘My name’s Will Ospreay and I am on another level’. I say it as a catchphrase, but I genuinely do mean it. I genuinely believe I’m on a level above any other professional wrestler. I don’t do anything gimmicky in my matches. I don’t dance, I don’t have my hands in my pockets, don’t try to make people laugh. I get in the ring, the bell rings and I’m better than anyone else. So for me, whatever I choose to do, wherever I go, the wrestling world revolves around me.”

On the pressure of classifying himself as a superlative talent: “A burden, no, but it is tolling, it is taxing. I thrive in that situation. I live for that. I want to see if anyone can knock me off my throne, and I don’t think that anyone can. I don’t think there’s anyone that can say they are consistently, on point, the best in the world. I don’t think anyone can, not in AEW, not in WWE and not in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Nobody can say they’re better than Will Ospreay.”