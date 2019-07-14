Will Ospreay Says He Can’t Use His Entrance Theme Anymore

– Will Ospreay’s entrance theme is done with, as the NJPW star said he can no longer use it. Ospreay noted that on Twitter that the song “Elevated,” which he’s used for years, is not something he can use anymore due to a dispute with the record label that owns the song.

Ospreay, who has not used the song throughout the G1 Climax 29 so far, thanked songwriter Kevin Lacerda for his cooperation in allowing him to use the song for the past several years. You can see Ospreay’s message and listen to the song below: