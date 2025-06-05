Will Ospreay Challenges Swerve Strickland For AEW Summer Blockbuster

Will Ospreay wants a match with Swerve Strickland, challenging him to a match at AEW Summer Blockbuster. Wednesday’s Fyter Fest opened with Ospreay doing an interview in the ring with Tony Schiavone where he reflected on trying to get Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland on the same page, saying it was never going to happen. Ospreay then said that Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship reign is the reason that AEW sucks right now and that if Moxley hates what AEW has become, he can piss off.

Ospreay then said that he gave Hangman his word in assuring that the World Championship comes back to AEW proper. He said that Strickland might try and stop Page from winning the title and that if he has to stop Strickland he will, so he’s calling Strickland out for a match on next week’s show.