Will Ospreay Says Claudio Castagnoli is The Strongest Wrestler He’s Ever Faced

April 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Will Ospreay 4-17-24 Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay praised Claudio Castagnoli following their match on last night’s AEW Dynamite, calling him the strongest wrestler he’s ever faced. Ospreay ended up winning the match with a Hidden Blade.

He wrote: “For the longest time I’ve wondered what it would be like to challenge @ClaudioCSRO. He is without any doubt the strongest guy I’ve faced in wrestling. And it was an absolute pleasure testing myself against him before my bout with Bryan. Thank you for the challenge & thank you Indianapolis for housing me!

