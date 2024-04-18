wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Says Claudio Castagnoli is The Strongest Wrestler He’s Ever Faced
In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay praised Claudio Castagnoli following their match on last night’s AEW Dynamite, calling him the strongest wrestler he’s ever faced. Ospreay ended up winning the match with a Hidden Blade.
He wrote: “For the longest time I’ve wondered what it would be like to challenge @ClaudioCSRO. He is without any doubt the strongest guy I’ve faced in wrestling. And it was an absolute pleasure testing myself against him before my bout with Bryan. Thank you for the challenge & thank you Indianapolis for housing me!”
For the longest time I’ve wondered what it would be like to challenge @ClaudioCSRO
He is without any doubt the strongest guy I’ve faced in wrestling. And it was an absolute pleasure testing myself against him before my bout with Bryan.
Thank you for the challenge & thank you… pic.twitter.com/nZpw87Lo2n
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Janel Grant Spokesperson Criticizes Rock, John Cena For Staying in Touch With Vince McMahon
- Oklahoma Athletic Commission Gives AEW ‘Warning’ Over Nyla Rose Match, Rose Responds
- Update on Life for Vince McMahon Post-WWE, Maintaining Contact With Donald Trump, WWE Employees Less Fearful Now
- Eric Bischoff Praises Kenny Omega, Thinks AEW Made Mistake With Mercedes Mone