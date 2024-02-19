Will Ospreay Comments On His Final Independent Match

As previously reported, Will Ospreay wrestled his final match on the independent scene yesterday at RevPro High Stakes, losing to Michael Oku. In a post on Twitter, Ospreay commented on the match.

He wrote: “I couldn’t have asked for a better exit from the Indies. 2K in attendance, my parents, my mrs, my best friend & my new boss. @TheOJMO you have my respect. You took me to the longest one on one match of my career & came out on top. Thank you Brit Wres.”