Will Ospreay Comments On Upcoming Match With Rey Fenix, Says They Are ‘Familiar’ With Each Other

June 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Will Ospreay AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay gave his thoughts on his International title defense against former champion Rey Fenix on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

He wrote: “Looking forward to wrestling in Iowa for the first time in my career. Myself & Fenix are extremely familiar with one another. But momentum is key going into Forbidden Door. 2 Belts Billy GOAT

