wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Comments On Upcoming Match With Rey Fenix, Says They Are ‘Familiar’ With Each Other
June 7, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay gave his thoughts on his International title defense against former champion Rey Fenix on next week’s AEW Dynamite.
He wrote: “Looking forward to wrestling in Iowa for the first time in my career. Myself & Fenix are extremely familiar with one another. But momentum is key going into Forbidden Door. 2 Belts Billy GOAT”
Looking forward to wrestling in Iowa for the first time in my career.
Myself & Fenix are extremely familiar with one another.
But momentum is key going into Forbidden Door.
2 Belts Billy GOAT
Wells Fargo Arena | Des Moines, IA
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork | @aew pic.twitter.com/OvSZfpJTCq
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 7, 2024