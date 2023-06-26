Will Ospreay Comments On Beating Kenny Omega, Teases A Rematch

As previously reported, Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to become the new IWGP United States Champion. AEW posted a video to their Twitter page with Ospreay commenting on the win and teasing a rematch between the two.

He said: “England, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, America, Canada, Japan, just name someone, anyone. Name someone. I’m the last world beater of this generation. Ain’t no one doing it like me. I am the best in the world, and tonight I proved it. Kenny, any time you want to settle this, for the tiebreaker…”