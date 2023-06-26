wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Comments On Beating Kenny Omega, Teases A Rematch
As previously reported, Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to become the new IWGP United States Champion. AEW posted a video to their Twitter page with Ospreay commenting on the win and teasing a rematch between the two.
He said: “England, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, America, Canada, Japan, just name someone, anyone. Name someone. I’m the last world beater of this generation. Ain’t no one doing it like me. I am the best in the world, and tonight I proved it. Kenny, any time you want to settle this, for the tiebreaker…”
EXCLUSIVE: Our cameras caught up with NEW IWGP US Heavyweight Champion @WillOspreay immediately after his incredible win over Kenny Omega
Did you miss the #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor PPV? Order it right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hOav6C
🌐: https://t.co/SWp7bcMhVC pic.twitter.com/UcLLH1Lj7u
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole Withdraws From Tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, Not Medically Cleared to Compete
- Trish Stratus in a Bikini, Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- AEW Collision Off-Air Notes, CM Punk Takes Shot at Toronto Crowd (Video)
- Anthony Bowens Reacts To Getting Positive ‘He’s Gay’ Chants on AEW Rampage, Details Behind Segment