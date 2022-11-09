Will Ospreay Comments On Possibility of a Match With Seth Rollins

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Will Ospreay spoke about the possibility of a match with Seth Rollins, even though they are in separate companies. Rollins wrestles for WWE while Ospreay is in NJPW. The two had a public social media feud in 2019, which Rollins eventually apologized for. Here are highlights:

On future opponents: “I have a list of opponents I want to fight, but the real problem is how many wrestlers have the confidence to beat me, who is at the peak of my life. It is important that a player who is worthy of me comes forward. Right.”

On possibly wrestling WWE stars: “It looks like Nakamura (Shinsuke) is going up to Noah, WWE will send different wrestlers to New Japan, and AEW wrestlers who fought each other in “Forbidden Door”… I don’t think it’s a bad idea to play with someone who has a different hair color than before. I’ve mentioned Seth Rollins’ name many times, and I’ve been approached by them, so I have a lot to think about. Also, considering my history, it would be a dream to fight Ricochet again. I think that because I think we have become completely different wrestlers than when we fought in the past.”

On that match being closer than ever: “I think we are at a turning point right now, and in the past I have spoken with people from WWE that it would be great if we could have a dream match that transcends the boundaries of the organization in the future. I don’t think so, and I always have a desire to test my true ability. I have the same respect for wrestlers I face in the ring, regardless of which group they belong to. It’s not an exaggeration to say that I’ve been influenced the most by Marufuji. I want to fight him. However, I personally hope that the political problems of each group will gradually disappear.”