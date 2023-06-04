– During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Will Ospreay was asked about a real forbidden matchup for his career, and the wrestler Ospreay named was newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins of WWE. Will Ospreay later followed up on the interview clip, writing, “The O2 arena is 20 minutes from my house aye.” Rollins later responded with just one word, “Bruv.” You can view that brief Twitter exchange below.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is scheduled for July 1 at The O2 Arena in London. Rollins is currently advertised for the event.