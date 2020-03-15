Will Ospreay Won’t Make It to WrestleMania Week Due to Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

– Wrestler Will Ospreay has issued an announcement on his Twitter account that due to the travel restrictions to the US due to the coronavirus pandemic, he will not be able to make it to the United States next month for the previously scheduled WrestleMania Week events in Tampa, Florida. You can read his full tweet below.

Ospreay wrote, “So unfortunately with the United States putting a travel ban in place unfortunately the is no way I’m gonna be able to get to USA for WM weekend. Please do not take your frustrations out on @Highspots @ringofhonor or @GCWrestling_ Not their fault at all & promise I’ll be back.”

Ospreay was previously announced for ROH Supercard of Honor back in January. He was also scheduled for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 for GCW on Friday, April 4. Those events, along with WrestleMania 36 itself, are currently up in the air right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump recently announced a travel ban with the UK and Ireland due to the coronavirus.

As noted, Ospreay is teaming up with WrestleTalk to deliver some free wrestling shows on YouTube to help benefit the wrestlers who are being impacted by the coronavirus. This includes WrestleTalk Showcase: No Fans Monday, which is slated for Monday, March 16 at 3:00 pm EST. It will be available for free on YouTube.