Will Ospreay Compares Himself To Chris Jericho: ‘He Didn’t Wait In Line’

In an interview with NJPW‘s English-language website, Will Ospreay compared himself to Chris Jericho and said that like Jericho, he is going after NJPW’s top stars to get in the top matches. Here are highlights:

On why he resents Kazuchika Okada: “Nobody else in CHAOS is allowed to challenge for the IWGP titles. Nobody else makes the posters, the commercials. Just him, you don’t get that, you don’t understand what he’s like. He only comes to you guys for his matches, or for his interviews, but I had to travel with him, spend time with him, put up with him. Look, you saw what happened while I was a junior heavyweight. I won Best of the Super Jr.! And where was my face on the poster the next month? Nowhere. I was hardly advertised, because of Okada’s glass ceiling. So I struck out on my own, and what happened? Have you seen the truck driving around Tokyo? I used Okada to make myself more famous and now, I don’t need him.”

On Chris Jericho: “I liken myself to Chris Jericho. When Chris Jericho came into NJPW, he went straight for the biggest names at that time- Omega, Naito, Okada, Tanahashi. He targeted those names and got rewarded for it with those big matches. He didn’t wait in line, he did things his own way, and now I’m going to do things my own way. A lot of people see things that way too. You’ve seen a few already, but there’s more. Trust me.”

On what stood out about Great O-Khan to him: “He was just so unique. So different. Captivating. So I made a point of going to his locker room and said ‘if you need anything, let me know’. We went out to dinner a few times; he’s a good guy to have on your side.”