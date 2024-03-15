Will Ospreay Hopes People Will Continue To Support NJPW After His Exit

Will Ospreay is no longer signed to NJPW but hopes that fans will continue to support the company and the talent on the roster. In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Ospreay spoke about the company’s future and who they will push in the future.

He said: “I’m very curious who they’re going with. I guess they’re going to go with Zack now, I think that’s the right decision. The guy is nearly fluent in Japanese. That’s the best thing about it. Finlay is getting a push, deservedly so, he works extremely hard. Even the War Dogs (Gabe Kidd, Alex Coughlin, & Clark Connors. They have guys ready to go. Tsuji [Yota Tsuji] is there, Shota [Shota Umino] is there. They have guys ready to go. I’m hoping people don’t give up on the product. I still want people to be invested in New Japan and enjoy the shows. Jack Perry is going over there, so AEW is still supporting them. That’s what you want in a relationship. You want to be able to know, even though these guys are coming over here, not only can we come back and do spot shows with New Japan, we’ll give you some of our guys to make sure the relationship is all good.“