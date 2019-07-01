Will Ospreay Credits Amazing Red For Innovating High-Flying, Would Love to Face Him in NJPW

– During an appearance on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Will Ospreay discussed how Amazing Red has influenced high flyers in wrestling and how much he’d like to face Red. Ospreay named Red as one of the guys who influenced him and that he would like to give Red a shot at the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

Highlights from the comments and the full podcast are below:

On who influenced him when he was younger: “I mean like, I used to watch like WWE but, I don’t know, those weren’t the things that made me want to be a backyard wrestler or anything, or a wrestler in general. It was like, guys like AJ Styles and Amazing Red, Ibushi, Marifuji, KENTA. Those guys were just like, ‘Ahhh!’ And all the Dragon Gate guys like Shingo and Dragon Kid. It was like, they’re the kids who just was like, mind-blowing at the time.”

On who he would like to face in NJPW: “Honestly, there’s one guy that I’m doing my absolute best to try and — I think I have done it but it’s just when and where — it’s Amazing Red. This guy has innovated so many of our moves, like, if we could have royalties for wrestling moves, the guy would be a billionaire. And that’s the thing for me, I really want that match with him. Just because, I think this is another thing of me saying thank you again because he has done so much for our generation. I don’t think he realizes it. I don’t think he realizes it at all, he’s done so much for our generation of guys. I would love to give him a match and more importantly, I would love to give him a match as the IWGP Junior Champion as well. I’d love to, even if it was at one of those Super J-Cup shows, do you know what I mean? They’re doing them in America, there’s no reason why we can’t get him. I’d love to get him for that.”

