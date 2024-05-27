Will Ospreay Dances With Mercedes Mone Backstage After AEW Title Wins

Both Will Ospreay and Mercedes Mone won championships at last night’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV and celebrated backstage. Ospreay posted a video to social media which shows the two doing Mone’s dance. Mone is the new TBS champion, while Ospreay is the International Champion.

Ospreay wrote: “C E Ospreay. Honestly it’s the sickest dance to do!! New champs just feeling themselves.”

https://x.com/WillOspreay/status/1795134895045439998