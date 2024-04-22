wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Defeats Bryan Danielson At AEW Dynasty

April 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WIll Ospreay AEW Dynasty Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson had a back-and-forth, high-impact match at AEW Dynasty, with Ospreay coming out ahead. Ospreay defeated Danielson at the PPV, getting the win with a Hidden Blade after a Tiger Driver ’93.

Danielson appeared to be hurt after landing on his shoulder during the Tiger Driver and was immediately tended to by officials. It is not yet clear if it’s a legit injury or Danielson selling.

You can see clips from the match below. Our ongoing Dynasty coverage is here.

