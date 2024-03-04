wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Defeats Konosuke Takeshita At AEW Revolution

March 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Will Ospreay Konosuke Takeshita AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita took each other to the limit at AEW Revolution, with Ospreay picking up the win. Ospreay defeated Takeshita in a battle of the Don Callis Family members on Sunday’s PPV, with the newly full-time AEW star picking up the win after a Hidden Blade.

After the match, Ospreay and Takeshita gave a show of respect to each other. You can see pics from the match below, and our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.

