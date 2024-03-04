Will Ospreay Defeats Konosuke Takeshita At AEW Revolution

Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita took each other to the limit at AEW Revolution, with Ospreay picking up the win. Ospreay defeated Takeshita in a battle of the Don Callis Family members on Sunday’s PPV, with the newly full-time AEW star picking up the win after a Hidden Blade.

After the match, Ospreay and Takeshita gave a show of respect to each other. You can see pics from the match below, and our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.

It's a fight within the family, as "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita takes on a fellow @TheDonCallis Family member Will Ospreay. Order #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!

🇺🇸: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n

🌐: https://t.co/Bc4ZSSvvNC@Takesoup pic.twitter.com/ORGmdSvcWL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024