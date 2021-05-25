Will Ospreay Discusses His Contract With NJPW, Wanting to End His Career There

– The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling recently interviewed former IWGP World Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay, who shared details on his NJPW contract and more. The interview was conducted before Ospreay recently relinquished the IWGP World Heavyweight title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ospreay on having a long-term deal with NJPW: “I’ve committed myself to New Japan and I’ve said time and time again, I’m happy to end my career here. When I first started wrestling, I was like, ‘When I’m 30, I think I’ll stop wrestling.’ I’m starting to hit my prime. I’m two years away from 30, I’ve signed a long-term deal with New Japan and will be here past 30. I’ve already screwed myself over there, I guess [laughs]. I’m happy here. I have so much free reign and I enjoy working for this company and doing everything I can. They’ve given me so much. In respects, me being a disrespectful little shit, I will always respect the company and the company to do well, it’s just got to be in my image.”

Ospreay on being ready to step up: “It’s a case of how much pride you have in your workplace and I have a lot of pride in working for New Japan Pro Wrestling. When the ball is in my court, I want to run with it as much as I can. I’ve always been ready to step up to the plate and I’m not afraid to step up to the plate at all. I know the responsibility of being a champion, not just in New Japan, but anywhere. There are appearances, radio, and there will always be challenges down the line, but I’m always ready, no matter what. We’re in a damn global pandemic and I’m still ready.”

Osprey on New Japan not insulting fans’ intelligence: “You can’t hate New Japan. It doesn’t insult your intelligence. I’m very happy for all of my friends, but I like the way New Japan is done and I like the fact that the mission is not only to entertain the people at home and who are able to be at the shows — I want to say as well, New Japan was the first company during the pandemic to have fans back at shows and I think that should be applauded by New Japan and we’ve not had one single person lose their job during the pandemic. New Japan has done a phenomenal job. There is something about New Japan and how we conduct ourselves and the main mission everyone has is to be the best and to hold the championship. That’s why the championship, to me, is so special and important.”