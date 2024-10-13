– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay discussed his physical health and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Will Ospreay on never being at 100%: “The body’s sore but when is it never sore…Everything I do puts [a toll on my body]. For me, I feel fine but I’m never going to be 100%.”

On not having a slower gear: “I find ways of adapting to my environment and adapting to my situations. I don’t really know [if I have a slower gear]…in a weird way motion is the lotion to your body.”

At last night’s AEW WrestleDream 2024 event, Ospreay lost the AEW International Championship to Konosuke Takeshita in a Triple Threat Match. Ricochet was also in the match.